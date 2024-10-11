Passenger arrested after in-flight disturbance on United Airlines flight to Honolulu

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A passenger on a United Airlines flight was arrested after landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), the passenger on United Airlines Flight 1175 “created an in-flight disturbance and interfered with the flight crew.”

Crew members and passengers on the flight helped to restrain the suspect until the plane landed safely in Honolulu. Upon landing, deputy sheriff’s boarded the jet and removed the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Details on the nature of the disturbance have not yet been released. The suspect has not been identified.

The flight originated in San Francisco.

