Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Passenger arrested after in-flight disturbance on United Airlines flight to Honolulu

By
New
Published 10:36 AM

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A passenger on a United Airlines flight was arrested after landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), the passenger on United Airlines Flight 1175 “created an in-flight disturbance and interfered with the flight crew.”

Crew members and passengers on the flight helped to restrain the suspect until the plane landed safely in Honolulu. Upon landing, deputy sheriff’s boarded the jet and removed the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Details on the nature of the disturbance have not yet been released. The suspect has not been identified.

The flight originated in San Francisco.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content