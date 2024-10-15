Santa Monica College closed as police investigate shooting that injured 1

By Rebekah Ludman

October 15, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Police continue to search for the suspect in a shooting at Santa Monica College that left an employee injured.

The shooting was reported at about 9:50 p.m. Monday at Santa Monica College’s Center for Media & Design in the 1600 block of Stewart Street, according to Santa Monica Police.

“The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the incident,” according to a statement on SMC’s website. “Law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect.”

Santa Monica College – including all of its campuses – are closed Tuesday as police investigate the shooting.

“SMPD believes the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no information suggesting there is a threat to the community,” Santa Monica police said. “We will be providing extra patrols around our schools to further our connection with our students and their parents.”

It was not immediately known who the suspect was. It’s not known if they’re a current or former student or college employee. However, police said there is no reason to believe the suspect is still in Santa Monica and it’s believed they’re no longer a threat to the community.

“The victim of this horrific act of violence is a long-time SMC employee who is currently in critical condition at a local area hospital,” college Superintendent and President Kathryn Jeffery said in a statement Tuesday.

“The College is united in sending love and support to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the Santa Monica Police Department has requested that the College not disclose the identity of the victim or the suspect,” Jeffery said. “The investigation by Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) is ongoing. What we know so far is that last night, SMPD responded promptly to reports of shots fired at the CMD campus, with Santa Monica College Police Department and Santa Monica Fire Department personnel arriving swiftly to render aid. The assailant remains at large.”

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-395-9931 or 310-458-8495.

