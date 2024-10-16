Man stabbed by Popeyes employee in apparent self-defense after argument over food order: Police

By Beccah Hendrickson and Web Staff

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after a Popeyes employee stabbed him in what police are calling self-defense. Police say it began as an argument with an employee over the man’s food order.

It happened just before midnight on Tuesday at the Popeyes in the 6000 block of North Broad Street in Philadelphia’s Logan section.

Officials said there were roughly eight employees in the store at the time.

The man got into an argument with the employees over his food order and it escalated into a physical fight, according to police. That’s when one of the employees stabbed the customer in alleged self-defense.

“The 28-year-old customer had some sort of dispute with employees over a food order and began attacking and assaulting one of the employees,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. “Other employees intervened and tried to push this 28-year-old out — back out from the front door. That’s when the 34-year-old employee getting assaulted and attacked pulled a knife and stabbed the 28-year-old.”

The man was stabbed multiple times in the torso and head. He tried to run off after the stabbing but police said they were able to follow a blood trail to a nearby house, where he was taken into custody.

He is being held at the hospital in stable condition.

The employee remained on scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Shoppers at the strip mall said they’re not surprised a minor argument escalated to violence.

“They seem more impatient and they want instant gratification it seems like,” said Levin Tilghman.

“Everybody is on edge, everybody is antsy. You never know what could happen,” another customer added.

Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

So far, police said the Popeyes employee is not being charged.

