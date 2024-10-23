Middle school student points BB gun at bus driver in New Hampshire, school officials say

By Isabel Litterst

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A middle school student pointed a BB gun at a bus driver in Manchester on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

District officials said a student from Southside Middle School approached a Memorial High School bus this morning with a BB gun.

Officials said the bus driver was able to safely drive away.

Manchester police said its juvenile division is investigating the incident involving the middle-schooler.

It’s the second incident involving a weapon at or near Manchester schools this week.

On Monday, Memorial High School was briefly placed on lockdown after a person was seen with a firearm in the parking lot by the stadium.

Police quickly located 18-year-old Tyson Lennartson near the campus.

Officials said Lennartson is not a student enrolled in Manchester schools. Officials said he was in possession of a firearm and is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.

Jennifer Chmiel, the superintendent of Manchester schools, sent out two letters to parents regarding the incidents, calling both “troubling and unacceptable.”

“The incidents back-to-back are incredibly frustrating for us. We want to focus on student learning. We don’t want to focus on behaviors like this. That said, we know sometimes we’re going to have to, but we’re going to do everything we can to get that safe learning environment reestablished and make sure our students and our staff are in a good space,” Chmiel said.

Chmiel said school leadership will continue to work with internal security and police to ensure student and staff safety and she welcomes suggestions from parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.