Alex Salmond, leading figure in Scottish independence movement, dies at age 69

London (CNN) — Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has died at 69, according to statements from Scotland’s main political parties and UK media reports.

Salmond was taken ill while in North Macedonia, according to British media reports.

“I will never be able to thank Alex for all his lessons, advice, guidance, mentorship, love and friendship and for everything he did for Scotland. For many years he was the father of the nation and for several years he has been a father-like figure to me. All of our thoughts are with all of the family and everyone across Scotland who are in mourning,” the General Secretary of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party Chris McEleny said Saturday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy. As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history, and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP (member of parliament) and MSP (member of the Scottish parliament) over many years of service. My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family, and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

Salmond stood down as first minister and SNP leader following defeat in the September 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, which he had long championed. He was replaced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He later campaigned for Scotland’s independence under the newly formed Alba Party, which he founded in 2021.

After losing his seat in parliament, Salmond remained a major figure in both Scottish and British politics, working as a commentator and hosting the Alex Salmond Show on Russian state broadcaster RT.

In 2018, he took the country’s government to court over accusations of sexual misconduct made against him. Salmond said the Scottish government denied him the opportunity to properly defend himself against the claims, which related to his alleged behavior toward a member of staff at the official Bute House residence, according to the Daily Record of Scotland. Salmond was eventually cleared of all charges by a jury in a March 2020 trial.

“The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss,” said the leader of the Scottish Labour Party Anas Sarwar. “Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape cannot be overstated.”

The Scottish National Party (SNP) also reposted multiple Scottish media reports of Salmond’s death on social media.

