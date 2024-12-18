Israeli military strikes Yemen hours after Houthi attack targets Israel

By Irene Nasser and Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s military struck Houthi targets in Yemen early on Thursday, just hours after the Iran-backed militant group launched its latest attack on Israel.

The Israeli airstrikes, including on ports and energy infrastructure in the capital Sanaa, were retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel over the past year, most of which were intercepted, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the Israeli strikes targeted the Heyzaz and Dhahban power stations near the capital, and the Hodeidah port and Ras Isa oil facility, where casualties were reported.

Tensions between Israel and the Houthis have escalated for months as Israel wages its war on Hamas in Gaza following the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attacks – with world leaders warning of the potential for a wider Middle East conflict.

Earlier Thursday, sirens were herd in central Israel after a missile was intercepted that was launched from Yemen, the IDF said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

