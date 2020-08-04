Emergency crews respond to injured 19-year-old who jumped from waterfall at state park

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) — Emergency crews responded to an injured 19-year-old at Silver Falls State Park on Monday.

The man apparently jumped from the top of South Falls at around 12:15 p.m., according to Oregon State Police.

He was pulled from the pool at the bottom by witnesses and treated by medical personnel who responded to the scene.

Police said the jumper was conscious and alert, but could not answer direct questions.

Crews worked to transport him out of the canyon. Once he was safely out, he was taken by Life Flight to the hospital for further treatment. An update on his condition was not available Monday evening.

Witnesses told investigators the man appeared to have voluntarily jumped from the top of the waterfall. One witness provided video of the jump to investigators, who said it corroborated the jump being voluntary in nature.

The boy’s father told Oregon State Police that he had been a cliff jumper in Hawaii and he believed that was his son’s motivation for the jump.

The father told investigators that there was nothing unusual in his son’s behavior that would have indicated that his son intended to harm himself.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reported that one of the parking areas and the trail loop around the falls were closed for the emergency response, but were set to reopen by 3 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.