Police: 15-year-old detained after pointing pellet gun at people in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 15-year-old boy was detained Monday evening after police say he pointed a pellet gun at several people in downtown Portland.

At around 10 p.m., Portland police received a report of a suspect pointing a handgun at people in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street.

Oregon State Police were in the area and attempted to make an arrest. However, police said a “hostile crowd” surrounded officers.

The Oregon State Police Mobile Response Team (MRT) responded and secured the area while officers took the suspect into custody.

After the suspect was taken away from the scene, the MRT began to disengage.

Police said objects were thrown at the MRT members, including a glass object that struck a trooper in the head and shattered. Three troopers suffered minor injuries.

A realistic-looking replica firearm, metal knuckles and a knife were seized as evidence after the 15-year-old boy was detained.

Investigators determined the handgun was a pellet gun, according to police. The case has been referred to the prosecutor for a determination of charges.

Police said the 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was released to a parent’s custody.

