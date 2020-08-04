Police warn parents after school bus reported as stolen

Regional News

DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — Dickson County Schools are warning parents not to let their students board a school bus that was reported as stolen Tuesday morning.

Dickson County EMA are warning parents to be on the lookout for bus #15-47 with tag 3892GB. The bus is a full-sized school bus for Dickson County Schools.

Dickson Police said the bus was stolen from Oakmont Elementary School around 11:30 p.m. Monday. It was last seen on surveillance video passing near exit 172 on Interstate 40.

Police said they have put a nationwide BOLO out for the school bus and are working to identify a suspect from surveillance video.

Police are not aware of any GPS tracking or video on the bus.

Dickson County Schools reopened in-person classes for students with the last name starting in A-L on Monday.

If you see the bus, do not let your child on the bus and call Dickson Police at 615-446-8041.

