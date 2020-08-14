North Memphis family living in house with caved-in ceiling, says landlord won’t help

Regional News

Memphis, TN (WREG) — A North Memphis family is pleading for help as they continue to live in dangerous, uncomfortable conditions, and they claim it’s all because of a negligent landlord.

The home in the 3600 block of North Lloyd Circle looks just fine from the outside, but step into the living room and it’s an absolute mess.

The tenant – who didn’t want to be shown on-camera – and her four children live here.

“I just want my roof fixed,” the tenant said. “It’s rigged up. I won’t say the other word but it’s rigged up. And they know what rigged up means.”

The ceiling has caved in across her living room, and dangerous mechanical equipment is exposed in the attic.

We could see water leaking and confirmed the air conditioner isn’t working.

The tenant says she has the money for rent but doesn’t want to pay, saying the landlord won’t respond to her pleas for help.

“I don’t feel like I should pay it right now until something is done,” the tenant said.

Property records confirm the house is owned by Terry and Sarah Suratt, whose residence is in Germantown, less than 20 miles away.

We called the landlords, trying to see why they wouldn’t responded to the tenant and her concerns. We left a message and did not hear back.

“They ain’t saying anything! They never come fix it,” the tenant said.

City of Memphis Code Enforcement visited the house this week and issued two violation notices for the ceiling and A/C. They’re ordering the landlord to fix the issues.

The family says they just want a safe place to call home.

“It’s not right,” the tenant said. “I need for them to fix this house.”

