Las Vegas gaming companies offer resources for working parents amid school closures

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday announced that it is offering a new program for its employees with school-aged children amid distance learning.

According to a news release, Wynn Las Vegas has created a partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to offer employees professionally supervised virtual learning centers for their children during the school closures.

The programs also include additional enrichment and learning programs.

With the company realizing that many parents and caretakers are faced with difficult scheduling circumstances this school year, Wynn Las Vegas said it will sponsor 400 seats every school day for students this fall at Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Wynn said that the virtual learning centers at the clubs provide a safe and supervised space for schoolwork while school is closed.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada have 13 locations throughout the valley and will accommodate students of Wynn employees ages 6-12 for the virtual learning program.

Skilled staff will be onside to supervise small groups of students and offer academic support, as well as supplement curriculum with a variety of programs and activities, including arts and crafts, health and wellness and sports, Wynn said.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox shared the following statement:

This year has been filled with confusion, anxiety and loss. One of my primary goals in 2020 has been to find solutions that help ease those moments of confusion and anxiety for our team. During our state-mandated 3-month closure this spring, people had real concerns about how they were going to survive financially, and so we paid all Wynn employees their full benefits, salary and estimated tips throughout the closure. As the school year begins, I know employees throughout the Valley are concerned about how they will manage both a daytime work schedule and virtual learning while their child’s school is closed. Wynn employees with daytime work schedules now have an option for their children to thrive in supervised virtual learning centers when they work during the day at no cost to them.

Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International are also providing resources to their employees amid the school closures.

“Caesars Entertainment has created a new site to support Team Members in their parenting and caregiving during COVID-19 with resources for distance learning, childcare, mental health support, financial assistance and more. We encourage Team Members to work creatively with their supervisors to explore schedule accommodations, if needed. Team Members also receive a discount at all KinderCare facilities nationwide,” a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said.

Likewise, among other resources, MGM Resorts said that it has information available in its employee portal that ranges from discounted rates to childcare, tutoring and technology/computer equipment to a free access to a library of different resources that outline strategies of how to create optimal learning environments for children of all ages, and stress relief strategies for working parents.

MGM also offers access to an employee working parents network group, which helps parents find support, network virtually and post resources for other local working parents.

