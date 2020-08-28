Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty at March on Washington: ‘We’re not gonna stop until we get change’

Regional News

WASHIINGTON D.C (WDJT) — Friday, Aug. 28, is the 57th anniversary of the 1963 Civil Rights march when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

A group of activists from Milwaukee walked to Washington, D.C., including Frank Nitty, who addressed the crowd at the March on Washington.

“We need to get organized. Every three months when a Black person gets killed that shouldn’t be the only time we find out about Black people killed by the police. We need to get organized together, as a nation of activists, to call on each other whenever we need help,” Nitty said.

The families of George Floyd and Beonna Taylor were expected to speak at the event.

