University of Scranton reports five new COVID-19 cases

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP) — Three other students who reported symptoms are also quarantining waiting for test results.

No employees have tested positive for the virus, but three are in quarantine after possible exposure outside the university.

Another seven employees who may have had contact with an infected person are also in isolation.

