1,000 people need to redo COVID-19 test due to labeling error

HONOLULU, HI (KITV) — As Honolulu ramps up its COVID-19 testing efforts, hundreds of people tested this week will have to go through the process again. The city says that’s due to a labeling error at the Kaneohe testing site last week.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says about a thousand vials were not labeled with patient identifiers. Since there was no patient information on the vials, lab staff were not able to validate if the specimen came from the patient on the voucher. Those patients were notified they had inconclusive results and were told to take the test again.

Another set of vials had incomplete patient information on them; the lab was able to match all 500 of those with the information on the patient voucher. HHS says the local team has been instructed on the correct process and they are reinforcing it daily to make sure the same mistake doesn’t happen again.

The city says over 22,000 people registered for surge testing from Wednesday through Saturday.

