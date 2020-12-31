Prosecutor: Dayton man indicted for locking child in trunk of car as punishment

Regional News

DAYTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A Dayton man has been indicted on charges after being accused of locking a child in a trunk of a car as a punishment.

Prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced the charges Thursday against Damon Ellis, 44.

The incident happened on Saturday when a neighbor called 911 after seeing Ellis forcibly drag an 8-year-old boy from his apartment and put him in the trunk of a car.

The caller reported that the child had no coat or shoes.

Video surveillance of the incident was obtained and showed the victim being forced into the trunk, Heck said.

The child told police that Ellis put him in the trunk of the car as a way to discipline him.

Ellis was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping, one count of endangering children and one count of abduction.

“The actions of this defendant are just appalling. To lock a child in the trunk of a car without shoes or a coat when it was about 20 degrees outside is simply inhumane. Thankfully, a citizen called the police. This is an example of why we say, ‘see something, say something,’” Heck said.

The defendant will be arraigned on Jan. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

