Battling pandemic, gym owner installs state of the art air purification system

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB ) — After COVID-19 reached his staff, a Hartford gym owner stepped up his fight against the virus at his business.

Buying an air purifier for the space.

Former UConn Football player Andre Dixon says in the last three weeks, his gym Dixon Sports Performance, has started to fill up again.

After losing a lot of members because of the pandemic.

“People were afraid to be inside around other people,” Dixon said Saturday.

What’s changed? This machine.

Dixon says after one of his instructors contracted COVID19, he hired A Safer Surface to disinfect his gym.

They in turn recommended this active-pure air purifier to clean the gym’s air and surfaces.

After Dixon got one hooked up, some of the fears eased.

“I have people coming back for memberships they had that were just sitting’, you know, ’cause they feel safer,” he said. “They feel like it’s a place where they can’t catch COVID.”

Jonathan Gilbert from A Safer Surface says some restaurants and schools have bought units.

“it’s used in medical practice as well,” Gilbert said. “There’s actually a version of this device that can be used in an operating room to help protect the environment as well.”

Active-Pure is in the process of trying to get emergency FDA approval to use their machines in all indoor environments, claiming tests show it can kill COVID-19 in the air in minutes.

Whatever the effectiveness, though, gilbert reminds us you can’t just rely on one single thing.

“this is not a replacement for other steps to protect yourself,” Gilbert said. “This is a supplement.”

Which is why Dixon has temperature checks, lots of hand sanitizer and extra masks on-hand.

“we have a little bit of everything and just making sure everybody on my staff knows when you touch something you clean it,” Dixon said. “Everybody has to clean up after themselves.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.