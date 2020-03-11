Skip to Content
UTEP’s season comes to end following C-USA first round loss to Marshall, 86-78

The UTEP Miners saw an early exit from the Conference USA Basketball Tournament Wednesday in Frisco, TX.

UTEP lost to Marshall in the first round of the tournament by a final score of 86-78.

The Miners kept it close in the early minutes of the game, and also down the stretch.

A crucial moment in the game came with less than a minute to go in the contest.

UTEP pulled within three points, but a foul by UTEP's Jordan Lathon that sent Marshall to the free throw line, sealed UTEP's fate.

UTEP ends the season with an overall record of 17-15.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

