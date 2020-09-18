Volleyball season gets underway for El Paso high school teams

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - It's tough enough for high school volleyball teams to prepare for a season, but it's even tougher when that season is being played during a pandemic.

Friday, the high school volleyball season officially began in El Paso.

It was a day many thought would never come because of the concerns over Covid-19.

The concerns are still present, but teams are doing all they can to keep themselves safe and healthy.

The volleyball season was shortened and teams will not play schools from outside the El Paso area.

Some El Paso school districts are currently not allowing fans to attend games.

The El Paso school district and the Socorro school district are not allowing fans to attend games.

The Ysleta school district is allowing a limited amount of fans, mostly family members of student athletes who are participating in a sporting event.