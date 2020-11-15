Packers beat Jaguars 24-20, El Paso’s Jones combines with Williams for 76 yards

Sports

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- The Green Bay Packers avoided what would have been a major upset loss to Jacksonville on Sunday with a 24-20 win.

Green Bay got receiver Davante Adams back from an ankle injury in time for him to catch the go-ahead touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. The Packers improved to 7-2 and handed the Jaguars their eighth consecutive loss.

RBs Aaron Jones (an El Paso native and former UTEP standout) and Jamaal Williams combined for 76 rushing yards for the Packers.

Keelan Cole’s second touchdown of the day had enabled the Jaguars to tie the Packers at 17 early in the third quarter.

Green Bay lost a fumble for just the second time all season when CJ Henderson knocked the ball loose from Adams at the end of a pass completion. Myles Jack returned the fumble 16 yards to give the Jaguars the ball at Green Bay’s 16.

Although a holding penalty on James O’Shaughnessy nullified a 16-yard touchdown run by James Robinson, Jacksonville regrouped and reached the end zone on Jake Luton’s 12-yard pass to Cole.

Cole had scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return in the second quarter.