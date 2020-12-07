Miners pick up game against Arizona on date that was originally set for NMSU

Sports

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP appears to be the beneficiary of a Covid-19 outbreak that has resulted in New Mexico State "pausing" its men's basketball program.

The Miners announced Monday that they will play at Arizona of the Pac-12 on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. in a game that will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play NMSU on that date, but that was before the Aggies program was placed on hold. NMSU had been holding its games, practices and team workouts in the state of Arizona because of a ban in place in the state of New Mexico on athletic events and activities as part of virus restrictions.

The Miners and the Wildcats are both currently 2-0, but Arizona has two more games before the Miners travel to Arizona for their match-up, and UTEP heads to California to take on Saint Mary’s ahead of the contest.