UTEP men dominate Charlotte behind 17 forced turnovers

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Maybe the UTEP Men's Basketball team is peaking at the right time.

In their first game in two weeks, the Miners showed zero signs of letdown as they thoroughly dominated the 49ers from tip-to-buzzer to close out a 70-47 win Saturday at the Haskins Center.

UTEP (11-10, 7-8) forced 17 Charlotte turnovers, and only gave the ball up five times themselves.

Efe Odigie scored 15 points off the bench in his first return to action since a concussion in January. Souley Boum also matched with 15.

The Miners led 35-18 at the break, and closed the 1st half on an 11-0 run. Charlotte did not score over the final 7:43 of the 1st half.

In the 2nd half, the 49ers went the first six minutes without a field goal, as UTEP built a 29-point advantage.

The 23-point victory was UTEP's largest this season.

The two teams will do it all over again on Sunday, as the Miners will celebrate Senior Night, honoring both Bryson Williams and Eric Vila. Tipoff is set for 1pm MT.