NMSU’s Aaliyah Prince highlights three Aggies receiving WAC honors

nmsu aaliyah prince web pic
NMSU Athletics
Aaliyah Prince named All-WAC Second Team as well as to the All-WAC Defensive Team

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

DENVER, Colorado - The New Mexico State women’s basketball team earned a number of All-Western Athletic Conference honors with Aaliyah Prince earning All-WAC Second and Defensive Team honors. 

Prince, a native of San Antonio, Texas, averaged 12.2 points and 1.4 steals on the season with five games of 20 or more points including 25 at UTEP on Dec. 2 and 22 against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 29.

The redshirt senior finished the year shooting 45.8-percent from the floor which ranks seventh in the conference and first among WAC guards.   

Joining Prince on the All-WAC team are Soufia Inoussa and Rodrea Echols who both earned Honorable Mention All-WAC honors.

Inoussa averaged 10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in WAC play to help anchor an Aggie defense that forced 19.2 turnovers per game.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native wrapped up the season as NM State’s leading rebounder, averaging 4.5 boards per contest.  

Echols, a redshirt senior, was the Aggies leading scorer during WAC play at 12.1 points per game.

She also shot lights out from deep, ranking second in conference play with a 48.6-shotting clip from three while shooting 43.5-percent from long range on the season.  

NM State returns to the court at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., for a WAC Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Seattle U on Wednesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. (MT).

Aggie fans can stream all the WAC Tournament Action live on ESPN+. 


FULL WAC AWARDS

Player of the Year: Ane Olaeta, California Baptist 

Defensive Player of the Year: Bree Calhoun, Seattle U 

Newcomer of the Year: Katie Scott, Grand Canyon 

Freshman of the Year: Katie Scott, Grand Canyon 

Coach of the Year: Jarrod Olson, California Baptist 

First Team All-WAC 

Maria Carvalho, Utah Valley 

Ane Olaeta, California Baptist 

Katie Scott, Grand Canyon 

Britney Thomas, California Baptist 

Josie Williams, Utah Valley 

Second Team All-WAC 

Tiarra Brown, Grand Canyon 

Amara Graham, UT Rio Grande Valley 

Caitlyn Harper, California Baptist 

Aaliyah Prince, NM State 

McKenzi Williams, Seattle U 

All-Defensive Team 

Taylor Caldwell, Grand Canyon 

Bree Calhoun, Seattle U 

Maria Carvalho, Utah Valley 

Aaliyah Prince, NM State 

Britney Thomas, California Baptist 

All-Newcomer Team 

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, California Baptist 

Tiarra Brown, Grand Canyon 

Bree Calhoun, Seattle U 

Shay Fano, Utah Valley 

Katie Scott, Grand Canyon 

Honorable Mention All-WAC: Sara Bershers, UT Rio Grande Valley; Bree Calhoun, Seattle U; Iyana Dorsey, Tarleton; Rodrea Echols, NM State; Marissa Escamilla, Tarleton; Shay Fano, Utah Valley; Soufia Inoussa, NM State; Laura Piera, Grand Canyon; Nehaa Sohail, Utah Valley 

New Mexico Sports / NMSU

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

