El Paso’s Pepi selected for MLS All-Star Game

El Paso native Ricardo Pepi of Dallas FC.
DALLAS, Texas -- Some great news for El Pasoan Ricardo Pepi, he's an all-star now.

The 18-year-old Pepi, who plays for FC Dallas, has made the Major League Soccer All-Star team.

Pepi has scored 11 goals this season for FC Dallas.

He also became the youngest player in the league to score a hat trick.

"To be able to be called up to the all-star game, I feel like there are a lot of great players that are going out there," Pepi reacted. "I'm very happy and very excited to see what the game is all about."

