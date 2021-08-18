El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Felix Chavez

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The job of a sports journalist is to always be fair, and to always give the proper recognition to an athlete.

Felix Chavez knows that responsibility better than anyone, but on August 25 the tables will turn as he will be the one being recognized.

Chavez will be inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 as part of the media category.

Chavez has been a sports writer for the El Paso Times for the past 12 years.

His career began in 1996 in Albuquerque, NM when Chavez got a job covering high school sports for the Albuquerque Journal.

Before coming to El Paso, Chavez worked in Hobbs, New Mexico and also in Las Cruces.

He's covered different sports as a journalist, from boxing, horse racing, to college and high school sports.

Chavez is well respected in the high school sports community in El Paso, and it's a job he doesn't take for granted.

Chavez says his objective is to give readers the best story possible, and to be fair to the person or event that he is writing about.

His journey as a sports journalist in El Paso has been memorable, but there are still plenty of more stories to come.

"I wouldn't turn it back for nothing," Chavez said. "I've known a lot of people in this community, and now that I've gotten to learn more of the community, people, athletes, coaches it's been amazing, a great ride. There are so many great personalities in this town, and for the organization to pick me that was just amazing. I'm very thankful to them and everybody who voted for me and thought of me."

The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is August 25.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the event at kvia.com.