El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Erwin Bloxdorf

EL PASO, Texas - High school wrestling teams in El Paso have been very successful in recent years, and it was Erwin Bloxdorf who got it all started.

Bloxdorf led the Irvin Rockets to several city championships from 1964-72, and eventually a state title in 1972.

"I think I always wanted to be a coach," Bloxdorf said. "I don't think I was smart enough to be a scientist or anything like that."

Bloxdorf was from Erie, Pennslyvania, and was a pretty good wrestler in high school.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1960 and was stationed at Fort Bliss.

After his time in the Army Bloxdorf became a teacher and eventually a high school wrestling coach.

Bloxdorf admits there were lessons to be learned early on in his coaching career.

"It was lessons taught," Bloxdorf said. "When I first started coaching, I thought I knew everything."

Bloxdorf credits the wrestlers he had on his team for all of the success.

"It was not only my coaching, but it was the guys themselves that had the great desire," Bloxdorf said.

From 1964-72 his teams dominated competition in El Paso and New Mexico, recording winning seasons every year.

In 1972, the individual El Paso city champions were finally invited to compete in the state championship in Amarillo.

The Rockets would go to win the state title.

In 1987, Bloxdorf was inducted in the Texas High School Wrestling Hall of Honor, and now in 2021, he'll be inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

"It's such a great feeling, and such a great honor," Bloxdorf said.

The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is August 25 at 6 p.m.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the event at kvia.com