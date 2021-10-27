Heartwarming video captures Ruidoso, opposing team celebrating together over Down syndrome player’s 1st touchdown

LOVINGTON, New Mexico -- An incredible moment caught on camera in last Friday night’s high school football game between the Lovington Wildcats and Ruidoso Warriors.

Iziah Martinez is a student with Down syndrome who has been with the program at Lovington for four years, ABC affiliate KOAT reports.

In the last play of the game, Martinez scored his first touchdown and both teams rushed over to celebrate Iziah’s victory.

Watch the incredible moment in the video player at the top of this article.