Miami out of Sun Bowl due to Covid, replacement team sought

EL PASO, Texas — The University of Miami Hurricanes are withdrawing from the Sun Bowl game on New Year’s Eve due to Covid-19 issues, bowl officials confirmed Sunday evening to ABC-7.

Sun Bowl officials said they are working to find a replacement team to play the Washington State Cougars, who arrived in El Paso earlier Sunday.

A bowl spokesperson emphasized to ABC-7 that the game isn’t cancelled at this point and said they still hope to play it on Friday.