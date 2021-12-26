Skip to Content
today at 6:02 PM
Miami out of Sun Bowl due to Covid, replacement team sought

EL PASO, Texas — The University of Miami Hurricanes are withdrawing from the Sun Bowl game on New Year’s Eve due to Covid-19 issues, bowl officials confirmed Sunday evening to ABC-7.

Sun Bowl officials said they are working to find a replacement team to play the Washington State Cougars, who arrived in El Paso earlier Sunday.

A bowl spokesperson emphasized to ABC-7 that the game isn’t cancelled at this point and said they still hope to play it on Friday.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

