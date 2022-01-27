Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback "Big Ben" Roethlisberger announced Thursday morning that he's retiring from the NFL.
The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback made the announcement in a social media post.
A message from Ben:@steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou#HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor pic.twitter.com/pUbKGO1nUs— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 27, 2022
Roethlisberger led the Steelers to the playoffs in his final season. The team was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
