Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback "Big Ben" Roethlisberger announced Thursday morning that he's retiring from the NFL.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback made the announcement in a social media post.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to the playoffs in his final season. The team was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

