NMSU wins share of WAC regular season title with victory over Utah Valley, 62-46

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies capped off the regular season on a high note after defeating the Utah Valley Wolverines, 62-46.

The Aggies would take a 28-22 lead into the half, but in the second half, the Aggies created some comfortable distance and never looked back.

The win secured NMSU at least a share of the WAC regular season title, and the number one overall seed in next week's WAC Tournament.

This is NMSU's 4th WAC regular season title in 5 years.

NMSU ends the regular season with an overall record of 24-6, 14-4 in WAC play.

After the game, NMSU's Johnny McCants took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend at center court.

ABC-7 is happy to report, she said 'yes.'