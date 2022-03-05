NMSU wins share of WAC regular season title with victory over Utah Valley, 62-46
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies capped off the regular season on a high note after defeating the Utah Valley Wolverines, 62-46.
The Aggies would take a 28-22 lead into the half, but in the second half, the Aggies created some comfortable distance and never looked back.
The win secured NMSU at least a share of the WAC regular season title, and the number one overall seed in next week's WAC Tournament.
This is NMSU's 4th WAC regular season title in 5 years.
NMSU ends the regular season with an overall record of 24-6, 14-4 in WAC play.
After the game, NMSU's Johnny McCants took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend at center court.
ABC-7 is happy to report, she said 'yes.'
Comments