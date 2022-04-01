High school soccer playoffs: Del Valle & San Elizario punch ticket to sweet 16

EL PASO, Texas - Friday was a very good day for El Paso soccer teams looking to take that next step towards a state title.

In the boys regional quarterfinals in Class 5A, it was a showdown between two of the best soccer teams in El Paso.

The Bel Air Highlanders and the Del Valle Conquistadores squared off Friday afternoon with Ysleta High School serving as the neutral field.

Del Valle would score a goal in the opening minute of the match, and that was all the Conquistadores would need to punch their ticket to the sweet 16 of the playoffs.

The final score was 1-0 in favor of Del Valle.

Del Valle takes that next step as they look for redemption this season after losing in the final four of the playoffs a season ago.

In Class 4A it was a good day for the San Elizario Eagles.

Both the boys and girls team won their regional quarterfinal matchups.

The San Elizario boys defeated Pampa by a final of 2-0.

The San Elizario girls team won in convincing fashion over Canyon by a final of 5-1.