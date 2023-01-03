Jerry Kill inks contract with New Mexico State through 2027 

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On December 21, prior to New Mexico State’s departure for the Quick Lane Bowl, Aggie football head coach Jerry Kill inked a six-year contract to lead the Aggies through 2027.

Kill became the 35th head coach in New Mexico State history on Monday, November 29, 2021.

With 164 career victories, Kill ranks as the eighth-winningest active FBS head coach.

Kill sits above the likes of Dabo Swinney, Mike Gundy, Jim Harbaugh, Jimbo Fisher, and dozens more.

In Kill’s first season leading NM State, the Aggies went 7-6 and capped the year with a 24-19 victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

In the final seven games of the season, the Aggies went 6-1 with the lone loss coming on the road to Missouri in SEC country.

The seven-win season marked the first seven or more-win season for the Aggies since 2017 and just the second time since 1968.

Before leading the Aggies, Kill took Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois, and Minnesota from struggling programs to national prominence.

While at Northern Illinois, Kill led the Huskies to a bowl game in each of his three seasons with the program, sparking a run of eight consecutive bowl appearances.

Kill also led Minnesota to three consecutive bowl appearances before stepping away from the program due to health concerns.

While leading the Gophers to an 8-5 record and a Citrus Bowl appearance in 2014, Kill was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

(Information below is by ABC-7 Sports Director Adrian Ochoa)

ABC-7 filed an open records request to learn more details about Kill's contract.

In 2022 Kill was making a base salary of $550,000.

As part of the new contract, in 2023 Kill will be making an additional $50,000 as his salary increases to $600,000.

Starting in 2024, and then on through the end of 2027, Kill will have an annual salary of 650-thousand dollars.

The contract also includes incentives such as $10,000 for winning rivalry games against UTEP and New Mexico, and $20,000 for qualifying for a bowl game.

There are also some interesting stipulations included in Kill's contract.

If Kill were to leave early, he wouldn't have to pay a buyout if Mario Moccia is no longer NMSU's athletic director, and if Braun Cartwright isn't promoted to NMSU's athletic director in the event of Moccia's departure.

This stipulation also pertains to facility upgrades by the 2024 football season.

It includes the installation of a new scoreboard at Aggie Memorial Stadium, a new artificial grass practice field, and a new home locker room.