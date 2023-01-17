Montwood name Ivan Rangel as new head football coach and athletic coordinator

EL PASO, Texas -- Montwood move Defensive Coordinator Ivan Rangel into head coaching job for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

After 17 years of coaching this is Rangel's first time as a head coach.

"It means the world," Rangel said. "It's the culmination of a lot of work, a lot of hours, a lot of dedication, a lot of commitment and all the communities I've had the chance to serve. Montwood is the standard, it's the pillar, it's been the standard for so long and it's time that we do everything we can to restore this community back into the powerhouse that it once was."

Rangel has been the Defensive Coordinator at Montwood for the past two seasons and said knowing the players already is an advantage.

"They know how hard I work for them, how much I do for this community and these kids so hopefully that transitions into nothing but success from now on," Rangel said.

Prior to Montwood, Rangel coached at both Hanks and Del Valle.

Rangel got his first reps as a coach at Hillcrest Middle School, along with Coach Noe Robles who was just named the new head football coach at Americas. The two are also both Bel Air grads.

"For him and I to start at the same place, that means the world, that means that two guys from the Valley from the same neighborhood can work hard and get rewarded by doing things the right way," Rangel said.