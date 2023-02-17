Girls high school basketball playoffs: Riverside wins area title; scores from area round

EL PASO, Texas - The area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs continued on Friday.

The Riverside Rangers won an area championship defeating Pampa.

They'll now advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Unfortunately the season came to an end for Franklin, Pebble Hills, Chapin and Burges.

The final scores from Friday are below:

CLASS 6A (AREA ROUND)

Franklin 66 Keller 86

Pebble Hills 66 North Crowley 72

CLASS 5A (AREA ROUND)

Chapin 59 Lubbock Cooper 78

Burges 50 Lubbock Monterey 96

CLASS 4A (AREA ROUND)

Pampa 29 Riverside 39