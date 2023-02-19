Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:45 PM

El Paso Tigers make a splash in the pool at State

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Tigers came up big at state doubling their previous medal count of four all time to eight at the competition.

The Boys won the 5A 200 and 400 Freestyle relay. Those gold medals were actually the first ever medals in relay events in school history.

Marcos Otero was part of both of those relays and also racked up silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 100 breaststroke.

His efforts helped the boys secure 4th spot overall, missing out on third by just six points.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content