El Paso Tigers make a splash in the pool at State

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Tigers came up big at state doubling their previous medal count of four all time to eight at the competition.

The Boys won the 5A 200 and 400 Freestyle relay. Those gold medals were actually the first ever medals in relay events in school history.

Marcos Otero was part of both of those relays and also racked up silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 100 breaststroke.

His efforts helped the boys secure 4th spot overall, missing out on third by just six points.