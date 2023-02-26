Skip to Content
Seedings are set for New Mexico State high school basketball tournament

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Organ Mountains (boys) and Centennial (girls) won the District Championship over the weekend but now all the attention turns to the State Tournament.

On the boys side in Class 5A both Organ Mountain (5) and Las Cruces (14) qualified for the tournament.

On the girls side, all four local LCPS schools qualified.

Boys games:

Hobbs (12) at Organ Mountain (5) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Las Cruces (14) at Los Lunas (3) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Girls games:

Organ Mountain (11) at Centennial (6) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Clovis (10) at Las Cruces (7) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Mayfield (12) at La Cueva (12) on Friday at 6 p.m.

