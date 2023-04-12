San Elizario falls in state semifinal soccer match to Hidalgo Early College, 1-0

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The run toward a state title ended in heartbreak for the San Elizario Eagles.

Wednesday night in Georgetown, TX the Eagles lost their Class 4A final four match against Hidalgo Early College by a final score of 1-0.

Hidalgo would score the game's only goal with less than minute to go in regulation.

San Elizario was looking to win their 4th state title in soccer.

Instead, the Eagles will have to wait until next season.

San Elizario ends their 2023 season with an overall record of 24-3-1.