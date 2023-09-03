El Paso Football Players Ball Out on the College Stage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You've heard us say the names on the Borderland Blitz, you've voted for them to win Sweet Play of the Week and now they're making a name for themselves at the next level.

LJ Martin (Canutillo), Beau Sparks (Franklin), Jeremiah Cooper (Andress), Cedarious Barfield (El Dorado) and Deion Hankins (Parkland) all shined for their respective collegiate teams on Saturday.

Martin on debut in front of his immediate family, led the BYU Cougars in rushing yards with 91 on 16 carries.

"I always dreamed of it, I mean I probably didn't expect it to happen like tonight but for it to actually happen it's been awesome," Martin said.

The true freshman first entered the contest late in the 3rd quarter when the Cougars led Sam Houston 7-0. He ignited the offense and helped the Cougars start the season 1-0 with a 14-0 win over the Bearkats.

"You wouldn't think he was just a freshman that came here a few months ago, I'm super impressed with him," BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis said. "Everyone else is kind of surprised, but I think everyone in the building kind of knew what we had and the type of player he is. Obviously we're still impressed and proud of him but we have high expectations for him and he met them tonight."

Meanwhile Sparks got his first taste of college ball too. The former Franklin Cougar scored a touchdown on debut and led Utah Tech in receiving yards with 82 off six receptions. Sparks was a star in the Trailblazers 63-20 loss to Montana State.

Andress grad Jeremiah Cooper was a force for Iowa State on defense. He grabbed the first pick-six of his career and another interception in the Cyclones 30-9 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers. He returned his first career interception 58 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage. His second pick set up Chase Contreraz’s 56-yard field goal just before halftime, giving Iowa State a 23-0 cushion.

“It’s unexplainable,” Cooper said. “My first college interceptions, so this is something I can’t even describe. I’m just forever grateful for it.”

Cooper becomes the first Iowa State player to have two interceptions in a game since 2018.

El Dorado grad Cedarious Barfield had four tackles and big time interception in San Diego State's 36-28 win over Idaho State.

While Parkland grad Deion Hankins led the UTEP Miner's offense, rushing for a career-high 174 yards of the Miners 329 yards on the ground in their 28-14 win over Incarnate Word.

El Paso area kids are often overlooked by Division 1 schools, but these guys are all showing why they shouldn't be.