High School Volleyball Playoffs: Scores & highlights from Tuesday bi-district round

Published 11:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued Tuesday night with several El Paso area teams punching their ticket to the area round.

In Class 6A, El Paso schools went 3-for-3 with Coronado, Eastlake and Eastwood all winning bi-district championships.

The scores from Tuesday are below:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Coronado defeated Odessa Permian, 3-0

Eastlake defeated Midland Legacy, 3-1

Eastwood defeated Frenship, 3-0

CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

El Paso defeated Horizon, 3-0

Jefferson defeated Hanks, 3-0

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Irvin defeated Clint, 3-0

San Elizario defeated Young Women's Academy, 3-1

Fabens defeated Bowie, 3-0

CLASS 2A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Colorado City defeated Anthony, 3-0

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

