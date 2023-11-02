Week 10 Sweet Play of the Week: Andrew Andujo & Austin Panthers

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 10 of the high school football season went to Austin cornerback Andrew Andujo, and the Austin Panthers.

In the game against the Bowie Bears, Bowie's quarterback threw a pass into the end zone towards his receiver that would have given the Bears the lead late in the 4th quarter.

Instead the pass was intercepted by Andujo killing the drive and securing the win for the Panthers.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Austin football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.