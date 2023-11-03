Skip to Content
Sports

Borderland Blitz: Week 11 Schedule & Scores

Published 3:21 PM
EastwoodEastlake4PM at the SAC
AmericasSocorro7:30PM at the SAC
Bel AirDel Valle7PM at Del Valle
Ysleta Hanks7PM at Hanks
ParklandHorizon7PM at Horizon
Chapin Andress7PM at Andress
Burges Jefferson7PM at Jefferson
RiversideBowie7PM at Bowie
Austin Irvin7PM at Irvin
PecosMountain View6PM at Mountain View
MonohansClint6PM at Clint
FabensFort Stockton6PM CT at Fort Stockton
OzonaAnthony6PM at Anthony
Compass AcademyTornillo 6PM at Tornillo
Los LunasLas Cruces7PM Field of Dreams
MayfieldGadsden7PM at Gadsden
Coronado 26Montwood 21Final (Thursday)
El Dorado 40Franklin 48Final (Thursday)
Canutillo 62El Paso 0Final (Thursday)
Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

