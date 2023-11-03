Borderland Blitz: Week 11 Schedule & Scores
|Eastwood
|Eastlake
|4PM at the SAC
|Americas
|Socorro
|7:30PM at the SAC
|Bel Air
|Del Valle
|7PM at Del Valle
|Ysleta
|Hanks
|7PM at Hanks
|Parkland
|Horizon
|7PM at Horizon
|Chapin
|Andress
|7PM at Andress
|Burges
|Jefferson
|7PM at Jefferson
|Riverside
|Bowie
|7PM at Bowie
|Austin
|Irvin
|7PM at Irvin
|Pecos
|Mountain View
|6PM at Mountain View
|Monohans
|Clint
|6PM at Clint
|Fabens
|Fort Stockton
|6PM CT at Fort Stockton
|Ozona
|Anthony
|6PM at Anthony
|Compass Academy
|Tornillo
|6PM at Tornillo
|Los Lunas
|Las Cruces
|7PM Field of Dreams
|Mayfield
|Gadsden
|7PM at Gadsden
|Coronado 26
|Montwood 21
|Final (Thursday)
|El Dorado 40
|Franklin 48
|Final (Thursday)
|Canutillo 62
|El Paso 0
|Final (Thursday)