Jason Hooten grabs first NMSU win with 84-49 victory over Sul Ross State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It was the kind of performance the New Mexico State Aggies were hoping for in their home debut at the Pan American Center.

Wednesday night, the Aggies secured their first win under new head coach Jason Hooten by defeating the Sul Ross State Lobos, 84-49.

The Lobos made things interesting in the first half of the game trading leads with the Aggies.

At halftime, the Aggies held on to just an 8 point lead, 43-35.

NMSU was able to break away in the second half.

Five players for the Aggies would finish the game in double figures.

Jordan Rawls would the lead the way in scoring for NMSU with 15 points.

It was a good bounce back for the Aggies after their season-opening loss to #16 Kentucky.

NMSU is now 1-1 on their season.

They'll look to get their first win against a division one opponent when they hit the road Saturday to take on UC Irvine.