NMSU survives against Northern New Mexico, 76-71

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It was supposed to be a tune-up game before Friday's showdown against New Mexico, but the NMSU Aggies had to earn every little thing in Tuesday's win against Northern New Mexico.

The Aggies pulled away late in the game to defeat the NNM Eagles by a final score of 76-71.

Northern New Mexico is a team out of the NAIA (The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).

NMSU was expected to coast to an easy victory, instead the Eagles would go into the half up 31-30.

It wasn't until the final five minutes of the game, that the Aggies were able to retake the lead and never give it back.

Kaosi Ezeagu scored 14 points to help NMSU hold off the Eagles.

NMSU's overall record now stands at 5-6.

Next up, round two of the Battle of I-25 against the New Mexico Lobos.

The game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. from the Pan American Center.

The Aggies will look to avenge the 44 point loss they took during their first meeting with the Lobos back on December 2.