Franklin QB Shay Smith signs with UTEP during signing ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - Franklin High School quarterback Shay Smith made it official Friday morning putting pen to paper on path to becoming a UTEP Miner.

A signing ceremony was held at Franklin High School.

Smith's teammates, friends and family were in attendance.

Smith will follow his father, Paul Smith's footsteps who played for the Miners from 1996-99.

Smith was recruited by UTEP as a quarterback.

He says a big selling point for him was the new coaching staff at UTEP now led by head coach Scotty Walden.

Smith suited up at quarterback for the Cougars in his freshman, junior and senior years.

In 2023 the standout QB threw for 1,750 yards and rushed for another 1,195.

He also had 32 total touchdowns and was intercepted just six times during his senior season.