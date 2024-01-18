NMSU rallies to take down Western Kentucky, 72-70

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It was a massive comeback win for the New Mexico State Aggies Thursday night at the Pan American Center.

NMSU would rally from 23 points down in the second half to get the win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 72-70.

With the game tied at 70, NMSU's Femi Odukale would score the game winning basket with about ten seconds left in the game.

Western Kentucky had three seconds left to work with, but were unable to score a basket as time expired.

NMSU's Tanahj Pettway led NMSU in scoring with 19 points.

Odukale and Robert Carpenter each ended the night with 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-1 in Conference USA play, overall record now stands at 8-10.

NMSU will next play host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Tipoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. from the Pan American Center.