UTEP releases 2024 football schedule, Miners open at Nebraska, only 5 home games

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The Scotty Walden era will kick off on Aug. 31 at Big 10 program Nebraska as Conference USA officially released the 2024 football schedule on Thursday.

The new slate will feature a pair of Thursday night games, a Wednesday night matchup and Tuesday night contest.

The Miners will play five games in Sun Bowl Stadium, while also taking on the SEC’s Tennessee, and concluding the regular season at NM State.

The Miners will face Cornhuskers for the first time ever.

“We are really excited about our 2024 schedule. It is extremely competitive and provides an opportunity to showcase the Miner brand on national television,” Walden said. “We can’t wait to see everyone in the Sun Bowl this season!”

The Miners will host five home games starting with Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 7. UTEP will open home league play in the 915 on Thursday, Oct. 3 against Sam Houston.

The Miners will then welcome FIU on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Saturday home contests will resume with UTEP’s final two games in El Paso - against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 2, and new CUSA program Kennesaw State on Nov. 9.

UTEP will take the road at Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 14 to open CUSA action, while also playing at former Western Athletic Conference rival Colorado State on Sept. 21. The Miners will compete at WKU on Thursday Oct. 10, and at LA Tech on Tuesday, Oct. 22 before returning to the Sun City.

The Orange and Blue will conclude nonconference play at SEC power Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 23 and will finish out the regular season at rival NM State in the 101st Battle of I-10 on Nov. 30 in Las Cruces.

The Miners’ two bye weeks will be Saturday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 26.

The 20th-annual CUSA Championship Game will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network (kickoff time will be announced at a later date).

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates may move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national television selections. A schedule of televised games and times will be release at a late date.

2024 UTEP FOOTBALL TICKET INFO

Season ticket memberships are available here starting at only $65 (seating chart and pricing).

Fans can also call 915.747.UTEP, email utep@tickets.edu, click www.utepminers.com/tickets, or visit the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at 500 W. University Ave., El Paso, Texas, 79968 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

QUICK NOTES ON EACH OPPONENT

WEEK 1 (Sat., Aug. 31)

at Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten)

2023 Record: 5-7

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 2 (Sat., Sept. 7)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (United Athletic Conference)

2023 Record: 6-5

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 3 (Sat., Sept. 14)

at Liberty Flames (CUSA)

2023 Record: 13-1 (lost to #8 Oregon 45-6 in Fiesta Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 1-0

Last meeting: Nov. 25, 2023 – LU 42, at UTEP 28

WEEK 4 (Sat., Sept. 21)

at Colorado State Rams (Mountain West)

2023 Record: 5-7

All-time vs. UTEP: 25-10

Last meeting: Sept. 23, 2013 – at CSU 59, UTEP 42

WEEK 5 (Thu., Oct. 3)

Sam Houston Bearkats (CUSA)

2023 Record: 3-9

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-3

Last meeting: Oct. 5, 2023 – at SHSU 34, UTEP 37

WEEK 6 (Thu., Oct. 10)

at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (CUSA)

2023 Record: 8-5 (beat ODU 38-35 OT in Famous Toastery Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 4-0

Last meeting: Nov. 4, 2023 – WKU 21, at UTEP 13

WEEK 7 (Wed., Oct. 16)

Florida International Panthers (CUSA)

2023 Record: 4-8

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-3

Last meeting: Oct. 11, 2023 – at FIU 14, UTEP 27

WEEK 8 (Tue., Oct. 22)

at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (CUSA)

2023 Record: 3-9

All-time vs. UTEP: 16-3-1

Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2023 – LA Tech 24, at UTEP 10

WEEK 9 (Sat., Nov. 2)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (CUSA)

2023 Record: 4-8

All-time vs. UTEP: 5-1

Last meeting: Nov. 18, 2023 – at MT 34, UTEP 30

WEEK 10 (Sat., Nov. 9)

Kennesaw State Owls (CUSA)

2023 Record: 3-6

All-time vs. UTEP: 0-0

WEEK 11 (Sat., Nov. 23)

at Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

2023 Record: 9-4 (beat #17 Iowa 35-0 in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 3-0

Last meeting: Sept. 15, 2018 – at Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

WEEK 12 (Sat., Nov. 30)

at New Mexico State Aggies (CUSA)

2023 Record: 10-5 (lost to Fresno State 37-10 in Isleta New Mexico Bowl)

All-time vs. UTEP: 39-59-2

Last meeting: Oct. 18, 2023 – NM State 28, at UTEP 7

2024 UTEP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Aug. 31 at Nebraska

Sat., Sept. 7 Southern Utah

Sat., Sept. 14 at Liberty*

Sat., Sept. 21 at Colorado State

Thu., Oct. 3 Sam Houston*

Thu., Oct. 10 at WKU*

Wed., Oct. 16 FIU*

Tue., Oct. 22 at LA Tech*

Sat., Nov. 2 Middle Tennessee*

Sat., Nov. 9 Kennesaw State*

Sat., Nov. 23 at Tennessee

Sat., Nov. 30 at NM State*