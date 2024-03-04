NM State Baseball run rules Northern Colorado for the series sweep

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM State Aggies earned their first sweep of the year on a 14-4 win over the Northern Colorado Bears Monday, Mar. 4, at Presley Askew Field. Connor Wylde earned his second win of the year, which also happened to be his second win in the series.



In the top of the first the Bears took an early two-run lead off an RBI double that was hit by Garrett Fisher and an RBI single hit by Zain Zinicola. The Bears lead only last for two and a half innings as the Aggies managed to put four on the board in the bottom of the third.



The first run the Aggies scored was driven in by Steve Solorzano as he was hit by the pitch with bases loaded. Nick Gore would then hit a bases clearing double scoring three runs.



In the fourth the Aggies put up five runs to go up by seven runs. Romeo Ballesteros opened up the scoring with an RBI double that scored Austin Corbett who reached on a lead-off double.



Edwin Martinez-Pagani scored two runs reaching on a fielder's choice to keep the fourth going. Preston Godfrey would then score Martinez on a single for the fourth run of the inning. Namie would score the fifth and final run of the fourth on an RBI single to left center.



Action slowed down until the sixth as the Bears managed to score two runs in the top of the six to cut the deficit to five runs. The Aggies answered those runs in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back homers hit by Martinez and Gore.



The Aggies held the Bears scoreless in the top of the seventh, needing only three more runs to mercy rule them. The Aggies managed to score those runs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single hit by Martinez and an RBI by Gore who reached on a fielder's choice. The last run of the game came from an O'Connor walk which drove in a run due to the bases being loaded.



The Aggie Arms were dealing as they only gave up two earned runs in the seven innings that were played. Wylde earned the win as he would pitch 1.2 innings, only giving up one hit and striking out two batters.



In the sweep, the Aggies scored 66 runs over just 29 innings of work. In each of the games played in this series the Aggies have put up double digit runs. From Feb. 26 to Mar. 3 the Aggies scored the third most runs across the nation, scoring 57.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Martinez earned his first hit of the season, which was a home run in the sixth.

Wylde Ties Treyjen Meza with two wins on the season which is the team high.

with two wins on the season which is the team high. Ballesteros stole his fourth bag of the year. He has yet to be caught stealing.

Gore continues his hitting streak expanding it to 11 games, He has reached base safely in every game played.

The Aggies doubled the Bears runs as they only had 33 to the Aggies 66 in the series.



UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will host Prairie View A&M on Mar. 8-10, in a three-game series at Presley Askew Field. First pitch of the Friday night game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.