NM State Baseball run rules Prairie View A&M for series sweep

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM Aggies managed to complete the series sweep with a 12-2 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, March 10, at Presley Askew Field. The game only lasted seven innings, which is now the fourth game in the last five that only went seven innings.



Starting Pitcher Hayden Walker earned the win as he would throw for five innings only giving up six hits and one earned run. Walker did not walk a single batter but managed to strike out four.



In the sixth Connor Wylde came into the game on the mound for the Aggies, he would only pitch for one inning but managed to not give up a single run or hit. To close the game out Head Coach Jake Angier turned to Aaron Treloar who would only allow two hits to close out the seventh.



The Aggies started scoring early as they would put up four runs in the first. Two of the runs came on two walks by Mitch Namie and Edwin Martinez-Pagani when the bases were loaded. For the final two runs of the inning Austin Corbett managed to knock a two-run single up the middle.



In the third the Aggies put up three runs. Sheehan O'Connor would knock the first run across on a single, however he managed to reach second on a throwing error. Edwin Martinez-Pagani would trade places with O'Connor for the second run of the inning. For the final run of the inning Keith Jones II hit a single up the middle that scored Martinez-Pagani.



In the fourth, Namie would drive in Titus Dumitru on a single hit right back at the pitcher and into the outfield. In the top of the fifth the Panthers would manage to score two runs on a ground out and an error by the Aggies.



The Aggies answered the two runs in their half of the inning on an RBI single hit by Damone Hale . Following Hale, Nick Gore would come up to the plate with the bases loaded and was walked on four straight balls.



In the bottom of the sixth the Aggies just needed two more runs to go up by ten over the Panthers. With bases loaded yet again the Damone Hale was walked to score the first run of the inning. On the second run of the inning Dumitru grounded into a double play but still managed to drive in a run.



Jones, Dumitru, Namie and O'Connor all recorded a multi hit game in todays outing. Hale Namie, Martinez-Pagani and Corbett all drove in two runs in the Aggies win.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

The Aggies batted .667 when leading off the inning.

Romeo Ballesteros managed to turn two double plays in back to back innings.

managed to turn two double plays in back to back innings. For the seventh consecutive game the Aggies scored more than ten runs.

The Aggies are currently on a seven game win streak. This is the lost steak, win or loss, of the season.

The Aggies are still undefeated in March.

Titus Dumitru hit two doubles, which is now his season high.



UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will head to Lubbock, Texas to play #17 Texas Tech in a two-game series. The first game of the series is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, March 12, the second game is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT on Wednesday, March 13.


