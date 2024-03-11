UTEP & NMSU Men’s and Women’s Conference USA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- Now that NM State and Utep men's and women's teams have closed their final regular games of the season, they will get ready for the Conference USA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama.

Starting with the women's.

In the first round, No. 8 Utep will take on No. 9 Sam Houston at 4:30P.M. MT. This duo met two times in the regular season and each time the Miners came out on top.

No. 6 NM State will face No. 3 Florida International University in the second quarterfinal game on Thursday after Louisiana Tech and Jacksonville State go head to head. The Aggies topped FIU recently winning by a 9-point margin.

On the men's side.

Both NM State and UTEP will compete on Thursday.

Up first will be No. 5 UTEP going up against No. 4 Liberty in the quarterfinals at 4:30P.M. MT. The Miners recently clinched a win over the Flames last weekend by a 16-point margin.

Then after, No. 6 NM State will take on No. 3 Western Kentucky.

Early in the season the Aggies beat the Hilltoppers by two and in the second meet-up in mid-february the Aggies fell 72-58. However, NM State is coming off two game wins and will look to carry that momentum to Thursday's matchup.