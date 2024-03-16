Aggies clinch series with Saturday win at Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- Following a win on Friday, NM State (13-11, 3-2 CUSA) secured its first league series victory as a member of Conference USA as they took down Sam Houston (11-15, 0-5 CUSA) by a score of 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at the Bearkat Softball Complex.



Three Aggie pitchers contributed to the victory as Emily Dix earned the start and win, while Haiven Schoolcraft and Jaileen Mancha later helped the Aggies reach the finish line. In total, the Aggie pitchers recorded three strikeouts and allowed four runs on just six hits during the seven-inning affair.



HOW IT HAPPENED

With clouds lingering, the Aggies again jumped out to an early lead – scoring in the first inning thanks to a double from Dezianna Patmon which brought home the speedy Jillian Taylor from second. In the second inning, Camryn Milley and Kawehi Ili worked their way on base before NM State increased its lead to four runs as Desirae Spearman smashed a three-run shot over the wall in left field after working the count to full.



Following a pair of scoreless innings to start the game, the Bearkats finally figured out Emily Dix as they matched the Aggies' three-run inning with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom of the third – leaving the Aggies with a one-run advantage entering the fourth inning.



Following a fourth inning which featured zero hits, Devin Elam hit a monster solo shot over the left field wall to hand the Aggies an insurance run. Elam's homer eventually proved necessary as the Bearkats matched the Aggies with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to draw back within one run.



With a 5-4 lead in the fifth, the Aggies turned to Jaileen Mancha who entered the game and secured her second save of the season as she pitched three hitless innings while recording a pair of strikeouts.



NUMBERS OF NOTE

For the second straight day and sixth time in just 13 games, freshman Desirae Spearman recorded two or more RBIs. Her three-run home run was also her eighth homer of the season – a mark that leads all Aggies.

recorded two or more RBIs. Her three-run home run was also her eighth homer of the season – a mark that leads all Aggies. Devin Elam also hit a home run to tally the first of her sophomore campaign after hitting three home runs as a freshman. This also increased Elam's hit streak to three games.

also hit a home run to tally the first of her sophomore campaign after hitting three home runs as a freshman. This also increased Elam's hit streak to three games. With 27 regular season games remaining, Emily Dix notched her seventh win of the year to eclipse her win total from last season.

notched her seventh win of the year to eclipse her win total from last season. Each of the Aggies first five-batters recorded a hit in Saturday's league tilt.

The Aggies' lone multi-hit game came from freshman Camryn Milley who recorded her first career start. The two-hit performance also doubled the Canadian's hit total for the season.

who recorded her first career start. The two-hit performance also doubled the Canadian's hit total for the season. Dezianna Patmon logged an RBI double in the first inning to account for her third double of the season while also moving her reached-base streak to five games.

logged an RBI double in the first inning to account for her third double of the season while also moving her reached-base streak to five games. NM State moved to 4-2 on the road and 3-2 in league play.