UTEP Softball Splits Saturday’s Doubleheader with NM State 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In a thrilling Saturday doubleheader showdown, the UTEP softball team split victories with NM State in a rollercoaster of a day. Game one saw a remarkable performance from Ajia Richard, who delivered a career-high 6 RBIs, propelling the Miners to a hard-fought 12-10 triumph over the Aggies. However, the Aggies bounced back in game two, edging past the Miners with a narrow 3-2 victory.



Following the split, UTEP holds a commendable 17-9 overall record, including a 3-3 standing in Conference USA.



Game 1: UTEP, 12, NMSU 10

Game one showcased an array of impressive offensive displays from both teams. In the opening inning, Marijn Crouwel's sharp single, coupled with her savvy baserunning, drove in Ajia Richard for the Miners. NMSU responded with a sacrifice fly, leveling the score. The second inning saw Ashlynn Allen’s powerful homer to left field. Richard’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning extended UTEP's lead, followed by Crouwel's single, adding another run to the tally. A sequence of unearned runs in the same inning further solidified UTEP's advantage. However, NMSU mounted a comeback in the fifth, with a timely single driving in two runs and a homer adding two more. The sixth inning was marked by Richard and Collett’s homers, amplifying UTEP's lead. Despite a homer for NMSU in the bottom of the sixth, UTEP maintained control, securing the win with Richard’s double in the seventh. Taja Felder earned her eighth win of the season while Zaylie Calderon earned her sixth save.



Game 2: NMSU 3, UTEP 2

In the scoring summary of the game, the top of the first inning saw a series of events favoring UTEP, despite Lexi Morales being tagged out at home. Crouwel’s fielder's choice, coupled with a throwing error by the catcher, allowed Collett to advance and ultimately score, with Richard crossing the plate. Halle Hogan’s sacrifice fly in the same inning added another unearned run for UTEP as Collett crossed the plate. Moving to the bottom of the third, a groundout resulted in an unearned run for NMSU and a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning further narrowed the gap for NMSU. The momentum shifted in the bottom of the fifth when NMSU brought in a final run while holding the Miners off to win the series.



Notables:

Zaylie Calderon moved into a tie for seventh in CUSA history with her 10th career save after pitching the final two innings and escaping a bases-loaded jam to end game one.

Ajia Richard achieved a career-high 6-RBI in game one; ranks fifth all-time in program history

UTEP hasn't held a 3-3 record in conference play since 2016.



ON DECK

The Miners are back in action Mar. 28-30 as they host Jax State for a three-game series at Helen of Troy Field.